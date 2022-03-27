LETTER: Monterey Rec staff on the ball

As a member of Oak Bay’s Monterey Recreation Centre, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Monterey coordinator, Lesley Cobus, and her staff for the exemplary, flexible manner in which they have helped to maintain the sanity of the Table Tennis Club during COVID while adhering strictly to the guidelines issued by the B.C. Ministry of Health.

For many of us, our frequent sessions of table tennis were one of the few remaining opportunities to socialize with friends and have some good, clean, COVID-safe fun.

On behalf of the players and the club committee, thank you.

Joan Wells

Physical Activity Club Director