LETTER: No ‘intention to erase history’ with Ogden Point, says harbour authority

In response to the article, “Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name” (vicnews.com) we conveyed to Mr. Gunn, and requested his clarification to his followers, that his video contained errors which are resolved by understanding the structure of our organization.

His comments that, “thousands of taxpayer dollars were spent,” is not true. The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) is a registered not-for-profit organization and our properties are owned fee simple. The organization is governed by local member agencies. GVHA does not receive funding from any levels of government to support its operations; revenue is driven from various leases and licences to fund operations. All surplus money is reinvested back into the properties the organization is responsible for stewarding.

In addition, Mr. Gunn makes the comment that politicians made this decision, which again is not true. GVHA staff along with full support from the board of directors made the decision to introduce the name, “The Breakwater District.”

The most important point in reply to Mr. Gunn’s video is that there is no intention to erase history or the name Ogden. The Breakwater District is meant to encompass all of the lands located at Ogden Point, which also includes Camel Point where Helijet is located. We have an information board located at Ogden Point that tells the story of Peter Ogden, but our plans are to updated this to better share his story.

As far as how the organization will incorporate the name, “Ogden,” into The Breakwater District initiative, this will be announced on Sept. 18 as we had planned.

Brian Cant

Manager, Communications & Marketing

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority