Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: North Saanich has been clear in its disapproval of OCP review

In the Nov. 6 article, “Company drafting new OCP in North Saanich welcomes community input after election,” Mr. Oystryk states that “we are keen to … ensure the draft OCP reflects the range of community values found in North Saanich.”

This is a very remarkable statement given that various metrics indicate that in over two-and-a-half years of consultation this goal has not been achieved. Those metrics include massive disapproval of the OCP project in correspondence to council, a public rally in July 2021 expressing the same sentiments and a frequent admission by the project team that they had lost the trust of the community. Cap that with the recent municipal election results that saw the five successful candidates who support the Regional Growth Strategy receiving 11,227 votes compared to the two other candidates leaning towards urbanization receiving only 3,157.

It would seem that the community’s values are more accurately represented by the municipal election outcome than by the draft OCP. Why is there such a huge gulf between the actual community values (rural, agricultural) and the representation of them in the draft OCP?

Mr. Oystryk’s puzzling answer to the question, “Why have the OCP reviews in Sidney and Central Saanich gone so much smoother than in North Saanich?” gives us a clue. He explains that those jurisdictions have “largely settled the key questions around growth and development” because “they have Urban Containment Boundaries.” Apparently, those key questions are unsettled in North Saanich because “the situation [there] is different.” What?

As Mr. Oystryk should know, North Saanich, like every municipality within the CRD, has an Urban Containment Boundary (UCB). It is a central feature of the Regional Growth Strategy. Actually, the key questions around growth and development are settled everywhere in the CRD, including North Saanich, by the UCB and the RGS policies. For North Saanich, the UCB is the border with Sidney. For areas like North Saanich, which are entirely outside the UCB, growth is limited to a maximum of five per cent of the regional total.

Indeed, the OCP review has not gone smoothly in North Saanich, largely because the project team has obscured the existence and importance of the RGS, while inappropriately introducing urbanization themes into the process. Fortunately, the voters saw through this ruse and put a new crew into the wheelhouse.

Springfield Harrison

North Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MLA REPORT: Taking action to support health-care needs

Just Posted

Melanie Vogel became the first woman to complete a coast-to-coast-to-coast through-hike of the Trans Canada Trail. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
VIDEO: Woman completes five-year trek across country on the Trans Canada Trail

ḰELSET Elementary School principal Tassie Harris (left) and Knights of Columbus Sidney trustee Joe Bourdeau with a jacket the group gave to a student at the school. (Courtesy of Joe Bourdeau)
Knights of Columbus Sidney donates coats to kids

Shantael Sleight, outreach co-ordinator with the Saanich Peninsula Literacy Society, and Wakefield Manor resident Geri Holland, stand next to the new little free library that opened on Third Street in Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney residents beam during opening of newest free little library

Barney Bentall and the Cariboo Express will roll into Sidney for three nights, Nov. 16 to 18, to help raise funds for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. (Courtesy Mark Maryanovich)
Saanich Peninsula food bank to receive musical support from Barney Bentall and the Cariboo Express