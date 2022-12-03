LETTER: Oak Bay officer deserves more than a slap on the wrist

I am writing in regard to the article in the Nov. 24 Oak Bay News, “Oak Bay ordered investigation into officer who napped, drank and was abusive.”

The Oak Bay Police Department and the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner of B.C. must explain to taxpayers why an Oak Bay officer – after substantiated allegations of behaviour characterized by investigators as “serious misconduct” – is still a working police officer here in our community.

The consequences for this serious misconduct are embarrassingly feeble (demoted to first-class constable, can’t apply for promotion for one year).

During my long career in corporate, government and non-profit sectors, I can’t name even one Greater Victoria employer who would not have treated “serious misconduct” as grounds for immediate dismissal. What’s going on here?

Carolyn Thomas

Oak Bay