LETTER: Oak Bay turf field harmful to environment

I am distressed that those in charge of our education system do not appear to have themselves had an education up to the requisite standards necessary for administering today’s world.

That the Oak Bay High School should have its plastic turf field replaced with yet another is a mark of notable ignorance of, or disregard for the necessary care of the planet. I assume those in charge do not know of the harm that is thought to be visited upon the soils and oceans and food chain by the shards, micro and nano particles that are worn off the faux turf during its life.

Priority should be given to a natural grass surface, no matter any extra expense, upkeep, or the muddier gear that might be brought home. Mud shouldn’t add much laundering to perspiration soaked clothing.

Plastics are already known to be in our diet, with research suggesting on average we eat a credit card’s volume a week. If it does not pass through what we eat, I doubt it passes through us, and a recent observation is that plastics provide a surface on which potentially toxic substances like to grow.

Glynne Evans

Saanich

