Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Other activities don’t diminish dogs’ disturbance of birds

The authors of two recent letters have taken whataboutism to a whole new stratosphere.

In “Reasons to ban off-leash dogs on beach don’t hold water,” the author points to power boats, the marina and “piles of refuse” left behind by beach visitors and nearby houses. He states that “algal blooms that occur every summer in the bay are likely caused by garden fertilizers” and “some of the homeowners may own cats,” even though he has no evidence as to whether either is true, and even though no one has ever stated that there aren’t other problems in addition to wildlife harassment by off-leash dogs.

He calls the nine-month September though May migration season “a short time” and neglects to mention that the herons currently nesting in June, and using these beaches throughout the entire year, are also protected species. He doesn’t mention the many other valid safety reasons for restricting dogs on public beaches, either through the use of leashes or seasonal prohibitions during busy summer months.

In “Human activity disturbing migratory birds” the author takes issue with the annual Oak Bay Tea Party fireworks display. Like stopping fireworks on the shoreline of a bird sanctuary, leashing a dog is a simple and effective way to prevent wildlife disturbance. Unlike an annual fireworks event, off-leash dogs disturb birds every single day.

He further suggests that the following should be banned from shorelines: volleyball, paddle ball, sandcastle building, sunbathing, beachcombing, all motorized watercraft, jet skis, paddle boarders, kayakers, canoers, fishermen, sailboats, beachfront parties, lights and all events with noise.

Yes, there are many other human-caused disturbances to birds. Dogs harassing birds, which is far more likely to occur when they are off-leash, is one of these, and it is one that is already legislated. Both authors are clearly very passionate about identifying other human-caused issues and they should be encouraged to advocate for more restrictions on any and all harmful activities to further the protection of wildlife.

Dave McKnight

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: K-12 education funding falls short

Just Posted

Royal Bay Secondary School track athletes Cassandra McKinty, Quinn Starr, Rachel Reid, Ella Ballard, Genevieve Bacon, and Maja Music all made it to the provincial championships held in Langley June 9 through 11. (Courtesy of Andrew Johnson)
Royal Bay Secondary athletes make Colwood proud at provincial track meet

Watch out! Velma the Velociraptor had her choice of unsuspecting victims during Sidney’s Treat Street on Halloween Eve in 2019 organized by the Sidney Business Improvement Area. Council Monday renewed the five-year-agreement governing the special levy for the area.(Black Press media file photo)
Levy to support downtown Sidney renewed for another five years

A great blue heron, which is listed on the Species at Risk Act, waits for breakfast on an early morning in South Oak Bay between Kitty Islet and the Victoria Golf Club. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Federal report deems dogs the greatest risk to migratory birds

The West Shore RCMP say a woman reported missing June 17 has been found dead, and no criminality is suspected. (Black Press Media file photo)
Missing woman found dead: West Shore RCMP

Pop-up banner image ×