LETTER: Parent pleads for return of daughters stolen bike

Dear bicycle thief,

The bright yellow Electra Amsterdam ladies’ cruiser that you picked up Sunday, June 23 in the Fernwood/Oak Bay area must be a lot of fun. My daughter sure though it was a fun ride. That bright yellow bike was her pride and joy.

It’s an older bike but perfect for her positive and creative personality. We bought it second hand when she moved to Victoria two years ago, her first time away from home. She really liked the tulips painted on the body and the little foldable basket on the side! The skirt guard was perfect for when she went to work in one of her hand-made skirts.

We live on the other side of the country and she called home Sunday. We could tell right away something was wrong by the tone of her voice. It was a sad and tearful voice. My heart was tearing apart. We couldn’t even hug her and comfort her, being four time zones away.

I simply wanted to share some of the stress and sadness that my young daughter has endured. Perhaps there is some kindness lurking in your heart? Perhaps you simply meant to borrow the bike for some errands? She would certainly be quite pleased to have her bright yellow ray of sunshine returned.

PS: I understand you may not be able to make it back to the original parking place. Please consider giving a location in an anonymous tip in the Facebook group The Stolen Bicycle Avengers. We’ll arrange for a taxi to pick it up.

Kindest regards,

Pierre Doucet