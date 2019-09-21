LETTER: Parking a necessary convenience

In answer to letter writer Lorne Daniel “Reduce ease of parking, increase ease of accessibility.” I am a walker, I bike and I drive a car and need parking in Sidney.

Today I drove my car and used parking at the bank, the dressmaker and at the Sidney Animal Hospital where I took my very sick dog. I will now drive my car to Dan’s on Oldfield Road to buy fresh produce. I will then drive back to the animal hospital to pick up my dog.

I would like to point out that Sidney does not have a ride hailing service.

I am a healthy 80-year-old who was a nurse and was taught to do things efficiently. I could have walked to the bank (and often do) but I could not have carried my dog to the vet.

If we are to reduce GHG as proposed by Lorne Daniel, let’s start by getting the five or more city traffic lights removed from the Pat Bay Highway between Swartz Bay and Victoria.

Traffic lights on a highway are the most antiquated thing, they hurt traffic flow and cause mega pollution. Norway and Iceland (which I just visited) have roundabouts which I would suggest adopting here as we appear not to be able to build simple overpasses.

Gwenn Brusset

Sidney