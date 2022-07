I moved to 523 St Patrick 23 years ago. There was virtually no street parking from Central to Beach Drive. It is now packed with street parking. And so are many Oak Bay streets.

Apologies Patricia Lane-Maclure, but I don’t think you get out and about much. Parking is a severe problem throughout Victoria. Remember Joni Mitchell? “Don’t it always seem to go; You don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.”

Patrick Skillings

Victoria