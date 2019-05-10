LETTER: Parking not considered in hunt for new Crystal Pool location

In 2024, when the au pair is driving the seven seater Model Y Tesla with six preschoolers on board, the decision will be made to either drive to Crystal Pool or Oak Bay Recreation Centre for a swim.

READ ALSO: Negotiations fail for Crystal Pool at Save-On-Foods site

I wonder if the au pair is going to be thinking about the availability of parking and a charging station for the Tesla, two considerations not mentioned at all in recent discussions about a new Crystal Pool at either 940 Caledonia St. or beside Central Middle School.

If you build it, they will come – maybe.

Trevor Amon

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Oversight needed to protect public interest

Just Posted

BC Transit unveils new body and paint shop

The new facilty can accomodate double decker buses

First responders using upgraded radio transmissions call it ‘night and day’

Agencies across the CRD are switching to a new digital system from CREST

Victoria whale watching boat towed to Sidney after crashing, taking on water

Vessel hit submerged rock in U.S. waters

14 years later: Victoria Police seek information on missing woman

Belinda Cameron was last seen May 11, 2005

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days bring traffic changes

Esquimalt Road closed on May 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Dominion Street to Constance Avenue

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Logging companies close gates, deny access to backcountry

Island Timberlands cites fire danger as reason to lock gates for Mother’s Day

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Most Read