LETTER: Parking not considered in hunt for new Crystal Pool location

In 2024, when the au pair is driving the seven seater Model Y Tesla with six preschoolers on board, the decision will be made to either drive to Crystal Pool or Oak Bay Recreation Centre for a swim.

I wonder if the au pair is going to be thinking about the availability of parking and a charging station for the Tesla, two considerations not mentioned at all in recent discussions about a new Crystal Pool at either 940 Caledonia St. or beside Central Middle School.

If you build it, they will come – maybe.

Trevor Amon

Victoria