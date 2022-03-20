LETTER: Poem in praise of Ukraine

We wake to learn of new world war. It fills the news with blood and gore. Death and destruction from above. Where is that place they’re speaking of? Heaven in the sky? Smoke in our eyes? Ukraine we stand, Ukraine we stand.

How many times does a child have to die? How many times do they have to see tears in our eyes? How many times do they have to rain bombs from our sky.

I see in our land a soldier standing, sturdy boots with a gun on his side, picture of his daughter with tears in his eyes. I can’t see with this debris, just a muffled sound of fear inside.

Connor Wells

Brentwood Bay