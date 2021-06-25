LETTER: Police using excessive force on peaceful protesters

I am very concerned about the RCMP special force that has been sent to extract forest defenders from the woods in the Port Renfrew and Lake Cowichan areas on southern Vancouver Island. Things are going from bad to worse.

Why are the RCMP doubling down on abusive, unsafe tactics? These are peaceful unarmed civilians. The protesters are being treated like vermin. Officers are teaming up with heavy equipment operators from industry to terrorize and unsafely extract the people who offer their limp bodies as speed-bumps.

The people occupying the blockades include women, children, and old people. They pose no threat. Indigenous youth seem to be especially targeted for harsh treatment. The situation is dangerous.

From my viewing of video clips and reading the accounts of participants, I see that people’s rights and freedoms are being disregarded. I think this special force of RCMP is out-of-control and willing to take huge risks with public safety.

Is there no limit to the money that RCMP will spend on this campaign? I don’t think there is a limit to the number of people who will join the blockaders. I’d like to see the RCMP take a tactical break while they think about the cost vs. benefit.

Bev Bacon

Metchosin