You don’t need to go ‘very rural’ to see significant increases, says reader

Re: Sooke property values increase (News, Jan. 15)

Regarding your article on property value increases. I live in Shirley (between Otter Point and Jordan River). My property assessment went up 21 per cent this year and 14 per cent last year. You don’t need to go very rural to see significant increases.

Mary Dunn

Shirley