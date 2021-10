Anyone with a minimal understanding of construction will know the project at 1909 Prosser Rd. is for more than the publicly announced 39 homes for the homeless. The excavation is massive, more in keeping with what one would expect for a multi-floor large condominium project or office building.

Inquires to find out what is being built there are stonewalled. It is time the municipal and provincial government told people the truth about what is being built there.

Norm Ryder

Saanichton