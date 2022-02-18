LETTER: Protesters actions only makes a bad situation worse

Yes, Freedom Convoy protesters, your freedom is being inhibited by the pandemic. We appreciate that. Now you want to protest to ensure everyone knows how grave things really are. We got it. Message received.

Sadly, this COVID affair has messed with almost everybody’s life. Many people had their livelihood diminished, countless had to stay home, some ended up in hospital, some lost their jobs, and numerous businesses were forced to close.

The real tragedy though is not the economic impact. Over 35,000 Canadians have lost their lives because of this terrible virus. A great number of families are grieving. With nearly 3.2 million cases recorded in Canada, there can be no doubt many thousands of Canadians are also dealing with the long-term symptoms of COVID-19.

The public health measures against which you are protesting have unquestionably saved thousands of lives. Governments and businesses implemented these restraints because the overwhelming medical opinion urged regulatory action to limit the carnage. They were based on science.

Yes, wearing a mask is uncomfortable, showing a vaccine passport is a nuisance and limiting capacity isn’t fair, but ironically Canada’s persistence with these measures is paying off. Because of them and because 83 per cent of the eligible Canadian population is fully vaccinated, we are just now able to begin easing up on the pandemic restrictions. Some normality is slowly returning.

I’m sorry but it isn’t your protest actions that have made a difference. In fact, your actions are making a bad situation worse contributing to more COVID spread and certainly more daily disruptions. Your point is taken that these are hard times. However, honking horns, blocking roads and demanding a government change are not going to make the pandemic dissolve. Patience, safety and a dash of common sense will.

Grant Smith

North Saanich