LETTER: Reader lets imagination run wild

Imagine if the NDP politicians were actually marionettes and were bought by BC Hydro. All of the politicians’ campaign debts could be paid for by BC Hydro and re-election would be guaranteed.

What if … the real intention of Site C was not to produce electricity but to be a huge water source for American needs like irrigation, drinking water, fire fighting and Trump’s golf courses. Water will soon be the only resource B.C. has left to sell. So far, we’ve done an excellent job damaging the climate, the environment and have a huge debt as proof. Some believe dam construction equals zero emissions.

What if … BC Hydro demanded a monopoly on “owning your home” by making it illegal to go off-grid or to conserve energy. What if Hydro owned the billing, had automatic rate increases, owned your mortgage, owned your internet news and held the deed to your home. This is similar to what is happening in eastern Canada like the Muskrat Falls dam and Hydro One in Ontario.

What if … the supposed loss of the Triple A credit rating was just another fabrication. Where is the proof?

What if … completing the Site C Dam actually costs $20 billion, and B.C. was unable to sell the electricity?

What if … your grandchildren are still paying for the obsolete Site C Dam after they retire.

What if … BC Hydro bulldozed your burial site to straighten a highway?

It is as if the former puppet master bound the taxpayer and attached the strings to our wallets.

What if now, the NDP marionettes cut their strings, followed their hearts, listened to their conscience and cancelled the Site C dam in 2018?

What if … we were given a Christmas present? Would it be that the NDP kept their promises and would not be shackled by unethical manipulation from the past?

Art Bickerton

Saanich

LETTER: Developers know the rules
Messing with Dallas Road is sacrilege for Victorians

