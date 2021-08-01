LETTER: Replace Beacon wharf with a similar structure

Further to the March 18 letters to the editor, which included Hood Canal castoff not wanted, your July 15 edition, which included a picture of the proposed floating Beacon wharf, confirms my objection.

I have come across many objections from the Sidney populace regarding this floating proposal. I, personally, would like to see the replacement Beacon wharf as similar to the existing wharf as possible. Would it not be viable to extend the reclaimed foreshore in front of the Sidney Pier Hotel out to the area of the existing wharf by continuing to deposit large rocks and cover them with cement? That would take care of the likelihood of a tsunami sweeping away a floating wharf.

Chris Crane

Sidney