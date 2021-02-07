LETTER: Retrain workers for the new economy

In the 2019 election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to introduce a Just Transition Act, “ensuring that workers have access to the training and support they need to succeed in the new clean economy.” But, he’s barely mentioned it since.

Now that U.S. President Joe Biden has cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline, one thing is clear: the fossil fuel era is ending. Workers can’t keep waiting for help with the transition. They need action now. It’s time for Trudeau to keep his promise to workers and legislate the Just Transition Act.

A Just Transition Act would mean finally creating retraining programs for workers in the oil industry and generating thousands of good jobs that are in line with the needs of a green economy.

It’s clear that workers, our communities, and the planet need action now. Let’s hope the federal government can make it happen.

Brendan Smith

Victoria