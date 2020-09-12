LETTER: Safety in eye of the beholder

Your article on safety of the Admirals and Esson intersection contains contradicting and exaggerated statements.

George Bloggs’ statement: “You couldn’t find a more unsafe piece of road if you tried….” wipes his credibility. There are hundreds in Saanich alone, such as Admirals and Cowper, which should have a traffic light, and the narrow streets downhill to Gorge (because young children play on them).

MOTI’s statement that safety is the top priority is nonsense.

The B.C. government went cheap by avoiding purchase of the entire strip of houses between Admirals/McKenzie and Esson, as part of that Esson could be turned toward Admirals to give proper visibility. (I say Admirals/McKenzie because little of the original alignment of Admirals Road south of the freeway remains, it was in line with the stub of it north of the freeway.)

As for Saanich, it can’t even keep the flowers/grass down so the very low cars on Esson are not obscured from drivers speeding down the hill on McKenzie/Admirals. There’s money – for example the profligate flower wonderbed on Gorge Road West.

Beware of potential for confusion between the overblown ‘PISCES” group and the serious marine science operation called PICES (no S).

Keith Sketchley

Saanich