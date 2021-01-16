LETTER: Say no to chickens, cannabis and vacation rentals

Sidney is a small town with small residential lots which is rapidly increasing in density. Poultry raising should not be allowed on any lot less than one acre in size and, if there was a suitably sized lot, permission should only be granted if neighbours are in agreement. Our town is surrounded by rural properties where poultry raising can take place without disturbing neighbours.

Short-term and vacation rentals should not be allowed in multi-unit buildings, either condos or rental apartments. It is totally unfair to have strangers coming and going in these buildings. Vacation rentals could be permitted in a suite where the owner also lives in the building or perhaps in a detached home – but again, only after neighbours have been consulted before any permits are issued.

We do not need any more stores selling cannabis in Sidney. This is a town which appeals to many people because of its location beside the ocean, attractive to residents and visitors alike. It has been promoted as a Book Town and it is already known by boaters around the world for its excellent location. We do not want our town to be known as The Cannabis Capital of Canada.

I am sending this same letter to Sidney Council. If you agree with me, let the council know.

D. Child

Sidney