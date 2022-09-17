Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Sidney needs better highway access

As a resident who lives at the north end of Sidney, it has become increasingly difficult to access the highway or the businesses on the west side of it.

With the disruptions associated with the Amazon development, a return trip to Canadian Tire or the Recycling Depot has become an excursion. One way to make a small dent in this fiasco would be to provide access to the highway, from both sides, in both directions, at McDonald Park Road. Hopefully, it would not require three roundabouts and an overpass to accomplish.

For a town of this size to have only one meaningful access to the one major route in and out would have been adequate when this was a small village but times have changed.

Clay Bottrell

Sidney

LETTER: Driven to distraction by Dallas Road view

