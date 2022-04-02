Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Sidney waters need protection

I am responding to the invitation to comment on the updating of Sidney’s OCP (Town Talk March 2022).

I am urging all readers of the Peninsula News Review to write to ocp@sidney.ca and support that the OCP update includes additional properties/foreshore to be protected by Environmentally Sensitive DPs – specifically as much of Tsehum Harbour (Shoal Harbour Bird Sanctuary) as possible.

Over the past, at least, 10 years there has been a dramatic reduction in numbers and species of migratory birds in the sanctuary, a reduction in numbers of seals and markedly a total disappearance of Dungeness crabs.

The harbour is suffering from the drip-drip-drip of steady degradation – many factors likely contribute, many anchored boats/liveaboards being one of them.

Please urge town council to add another element to protecting what remains of Tsehum Harbour and the Shoal Harbour Bird Sanctuary.

Greg Goodwin

Sidney

