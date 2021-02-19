LETTER: Snow angels appear in Oak Bay

Oak Bay has a reputation for standoffishness but the recent snow dispelled that notion.

We are in our 80s, getting on pretty well, but after the recent big snowfall our neighbours came out in mass and dug out our sidewalk and steps. One volunteered to get groceries for us.

A couple of guys whose names we don’t even know but with younger backs, very enthusiastically cleared sidewalks as far up the street as we could see from our window.

We want to thank all those people who helped us and helped neighbours all over. This sort of spontaneity is so cheering and valuable particularly during these COVID times.

Joe and Linda Harvey

Oak Bay