LETTER: Speed limit needed on Dallas Road mixed-use pathway

As a resident of Dallas Road, in a unit that faces south, I have a constant view of traffic on both Dallas Road as well as on the new mixed-use pathway running alongside Dallas Road.

While walking eastbound on the mixed-use pathway at 7:30 p.m. on May 8, a serious cyclist who looked as though he was preparing for the Tour de France blew by me in the same eastbound direction on the mixed-use pathway at a clip I estimate to be about 50 km/h.

This cyclist clearly should have been riding on the actual roadway of Dallas Road.

With the great weather now upon us, it is only a matter of time before there is a serious collision on the new mixed-use pathway alongside Dallas Road unless some intervention is taken soon.

There should be a speed limit of 20 km/h on the mixed-use pathway, there should be signage indicating what the speed limit is, and there should be signage instructing any cyclist, skateboarder, or skater on wheels to actually travel on the roadway if they are wanting to travel at a speed of over 20 km/h.

A fine of at least $100 for exceeding the speed limit on the mixed-use pathway alongside Dallas Road would likely be enough of a deterrent to get speedy individuals off of the mixed-use pathway and onto the actual road.

Trevor Amon

Victoria

