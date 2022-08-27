LETTER: Suites will compound Oak Bay parking congestion

Before city councillors vote on allowing legal suites and garden homes, they might consider taking an evening drive around the streets of Oak Bay and noting the big increase in motor vehicles parked on them.

Many streets have cars parked bumper to bumper the length of the city block and many are parked closer to the street corner than the law allows.

The streets are narrow and with vehicles parked on both sides, the streets become essentially one-lane roads. And with big pickup trucks or SUVs near the corner, visibility often entails driving out onto the thoroughfare to check for approaching traffic. If this is the situation now, how much worse will it become once suite tenants are parking on the roads as well?

William Jesse

Oak Bay