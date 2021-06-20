LETTER: Summers at Willows better without dogs

We frequent Willows Beach year-round and quite enjoy seeing the dogs tearing around having a great time in the winter months. But we are happy to be able to enjoy the beach in the warmer months without having to put up with all that comes with having dogs share the beach.

While most dog owners do pick up their dog’s excrement I do see quite a bit of it in the winter months, either bagged or not and left on the beach. Beach logs are great back-rests but not if a dog has just used it as a urinal. So I hope Oak Bay council doesn’t allow unleashed dogs to share the beach for the few months that we can enjoy family picnics and not have to kick the sand and sniff the logs before unleashing the kids.

Steve Fox

Oak Bay