Letter: Time for payback

Re: Accused fraudsters $50M Facebook lawsuit to proceed (News, Aug. 18)

Given the enormous financial and emotional hardship Timothy Durkin has inflicted on members of the Sooke community, I think each of us should individually sue him for $50 million.

Recall the outstanding court order to pay the Phillips, former owners of Sooke Harbour House, $4 million.

Confiscating his assets would be an excellent place to start.

Troy McClure

Sooke


