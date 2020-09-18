LETTER: Victoria council members should resign over Centennial Square camping decision

Residents implored to remember how councillors voted for this issue come election time

Victoria council recently passed a motion (Sept. 10) to allow camping in Centennial Square. The previous encampment was shut down due to the level of illegal activity, such as drugs, violence and other criminal activity associated with that location.

This downtown location is wrong and should not be allowed to be reinstated.

I am asking every householder and business owner in Victoria to remember the names of the councillors who voted for this encampment and to vote accordingly in the next election.

We need a council in Victoria that will listen to the concerns of the people, rather than forward their own personal agenda.

I am also asking that every council member who voted in favour of this issue should do the honourable thing and resign before they cause further damage to Victoria. We need a better council.

Henry Fox

Victoria

City of VictoriaHomelessness