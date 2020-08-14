LETTER: Victoria needs homeless task force

Mayor Lisa Helps and her council must get out of the homeless crisis. They are destroying our beautiful city. In one month they spent 30 million tax dollars buying and renting hotels.

Is someone on a housing board also a real estate agent who makes a hefty commission? I have been requesting to be on a public task force but this does not exist, yet. All the city does is spin homeless from street to park to hotel to street, bringing chaos, crime, degradation at every stop.

Enough wasting millions on useless, redundant committees with five years plans. We must demand a public task force. Squatting where you like in public spaces must be illegal.

Elisabeth Gelb

Chemainus