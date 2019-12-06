LETTERS: Increased wage proposal for council is preposterous

Send your letters to editor@vicnews.com

I am unsure how Victoria council will go about awarding itself a preposterous 50 per cent increase in remuneration but I, for one, am very much against it.

Councillors already receive above average compensation.

The main proposer, Coun. Ben Issit, seems to forget the purpose behind this voluntary position, which is to serve the City of Victoria and its citizens by gathering their problems and presenting them onward to the appropriate section of the city’s large and well-paid staff for advice, direction and remedial efforts. That is their job, not his.

Unfortunately, some of the city staff seem more inclined to pander to the whims and vagaries of some councillors instead of doing their job in a proper fashion, resulting in inadequate action based on opinions, not facts. This is something that Mayor Helps should vigorously discourage.

If Mr. Issit needs 60 hours to accomplish his tasks, it might mean that he is not doing a proper job and should perhaps step down to allow a more competent person to take over. He must also be short changing whoever finances his normal occupation, if there is one.

We must hope that common sense and decency prevails and Mr. Issit and his left-wing cronies are not allowed to bulldoze this outrageous motion through council.

M. Lewis

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Promises made in binding covenant at Langford public hearing

Just Posted

Our Place Society asks for men’s clothing donations

Victoria non-profit short on men’s clothes, has 80 per cent male clientele

MISSING: 64-year-old Victoria man David Atkins

Atkins was last seen downtown on Dec. 2 and now could be in Sooke

Search for space continues as North Saanich child care program closes

Beacon Community Service says it is a challenge to find suitable facilities

Full buses leave Colwood woman fuming over commute from West Shore

BC Transit plans to add eight double-deckers in 2020, will rotate on 50 and 61 routes

Langford Fire Department seeks fresh batch of volunteer firefighters for 2020

Open house takes place at Langford Station 1 on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon

Fashion Fridays: Ethical and sustainable gifts for the season

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Most Read