LETTERS: Looking forward to more regional coordination in community planning

Re: Central Saanich pushes for more regional planning (PNR March 18)

The Saanich Peninsula Environmental Coalition (SPEC) strongly encourages the development of an integrated management framework that would be legally incorporated into each of North Saanich, Sidney and Central Saanich’s official community plans (OCP) as a set of common principles.

We were therefore pleased to read that Central Saanich council has signed off on language that aims to improve regional coordination, and we also thank you for highlighting this news in your paper.

SPEC agrees with Coun. Niall Paltiel that the timing for this sort of cooperation is perfect, and the fabric of planning that is best for this type of collaboration is the OCP process.

SPEC held a public meeting in February, and when the three mayors spoke about the need to better cooperate the public response was strong and positive. We look forward to seeing how such an integrated approach will be reflected in the upcoming OCP processes.

Bob Peart, SPEC coordinator

North Saanich