LETTERS: No hope for a better retirement

It saddens me greatly to see communities reject the homeless, including those relatively lucky homeless with vehicles. For me it’s personal because I’m turning 60 and have no hope for a better retirement.

You see, I’m a family doctor, and like many of these people just didn’t luck out in life, home equity, well paying jobs, or pensions.

Where will people go after serving their communities and paying taxes so many years, when we can no longer?

Where are all the people whose jobs that don’t don’t pay enough to live here supposed to sleep? I hope by now people realize the importance of sanitation and that the health of a community is related to the health, safety and security of all. If not yet, I’m afraid they will soon.

It’s pretty obvious the housing crisis is not about to get solved. How about giving us a place to park that’s safe from waste and germs, with showers, sinks, toilets and garbage and recycling bins? Why should we have to be exiles?

And if you want family doctors who do continuing care in your community, please check out the BCCFP website, where you can quickly learn of our value and why hardly anyone with debt can afford to do it.

With a few clicks at the bottom of the page you can write your MLA. There’s many of the new grads who want to serve you in this most important of ways, but simply can’t do it while paying their education debts and saving for the future.

Bridget Reidy

Saanich