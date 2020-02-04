LETTERS: Ottawa delivers blow to low-income seniors

The new year got off to a bitter start for low-income seniors.

This was due to two inhumane policies made by Prime Minister Trudeau that probably make his accountants happy, but caused severe financial hardship to Old Age Security clients.

This January, low-income seniors had to wait six weeks between Old Age Security cheques, from Dec. 20 to Jan. 29. That is far too long to wait for a benefit that is only 75 per cent of the national poverty-line income.

To make matters worse, seniors always receive their OAS cheques three business days before the first of the month. That tiny window makes it extremely difficult for elders without computer access to pay their bills and rent on time.

The combination of these two barbaric measures from Ottawa created a perfect storm for our vulnerable senior citizens on low-incomes. Many of them probably experienced severe financial hardship, finding it hard to feed themselves properly, pay their bills or keep their housing.

This ruthless treatment of our valuable elders by our federal government is an affront to Canadian values. It needs to be remedied immediately.

Doreen Gee

Victoria

