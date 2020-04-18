LETTERS: Support your local food bank

The longer this crisis continues the more the need will be.

So many people and businesses are being hammered financially with many businesses unlikely able to reopen. The food banks are going to need our help more now than at any time that I can remember.

We’re very fortunate. We live in a rich city with many generous people.

Ask yourself a question… would you miss 10 bucks? For a lot of people losing 10 bucks would be their last 10 bucks.

Just think for a minute… if 1,000 Victorians contributed 10 bucks a month… that’s $10,000 a month in new revenue. I know Victoria can do much better than that.

It’s simple and easy to set up a pre-authorized debit or credit arrangement electronically. Call your local food bank, if a lot of us do a little we can do great things.

Bob Broughton

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: Now is the time to put people and the planet above profit

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask

Victoria Cool Aid Society launches #HomeHairChallenge

If you’ve had a Britney Spears 2007 moment during these isolating times,… Continue reading

Saanich Peninsula firefighters adjust to new pandemic reality while protecting public

Social distancing rules create new realities for firefighters

University of Victoria researchers say booze sales should be restricted, not encouraged

Liquor consumption is complicated and should be limited, says expert

Victoria mayor advocates finding shelter for people during COVID-19 pandemic

Helps says she ‘[doesn’t] care how people get inside’ as long as they can follow provincial orders

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Island mayor confident of small community’s ‘resilience’ in ‘trial’

The mayor of Tahsis believes that nothing can dampen the spirit of this ‘strong’ community as it heads towards its 50th anniversary

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

Artists band together for Islanders in need

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island broadcasts tonight

POLL: Should BC Ferries be limited to essential traffic only?

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing fears of the virus being brought to… Continue reading

BC Ferries implements employee’s plan to deliver groceries to central coast

By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

Most Read