LETTERS: Thanks for shooting local

I was greatly pleased to see your recent issue with a story on the film shot on Island. The crew pictured were filming in my barn last December.

They shot several scenes in my barns, arena, and were just a part of the 12 crew members who came to work. What’s more, many were charmed by our Arabian horses – they also like to perform.

I was happy to have Arnold Lim and his crew here, as they were respectful to our time and property. In short, it was a pleasure to host the crew, as organized by Ana do Lara, and we look forward to the finished product coming this spring.

With creative work like this, I am happy to see them make use of locations throughout the Peninsula and Central Saanich. Thanks for ‘shooting local.’

Bob Ramsey

Central Saanich