LETTERS: West Shore Mountie at fault in collision

Re: RCMP officer cleared of wrongdoing in serious collision with cyclist in View Royal

Once again it seems we have two traffic laws here in British Columbia, one for the police and one for everyone else.

Section 170 of the Motor Vehicle Act makes it very clear what is required of drivers who wish to turn: if traffic may be affected by a turning vehicle a driver must not turn without giving the appropriate signal, and if a signal of intention to turn right or left is required, a driver must give it continuously for sufficient distance before making the turn to warn traffic.

I just can’t wrap my head around a West Shore Mountie being cleared of wrongdoing when he was clearly driving without due care and made an improper turn on the excuse that he did not think the cyclist was planning to ride straight through.

Since he failed to signal, something any other driver would be ticketed for, the cyclist had no way of knowing the cop was not going straight through and every reason to believe the police car would not turn into her.

Andre Mollon

Victoria

