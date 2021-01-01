View Royal Mayor David Screech is looking forward to being able to welcome the public back to council meetings. (Black Press Media file photo)

View Royal Mayor David Screech is looking forward to being able to welcome the public back to council meetings. (Black Press Media file photo)

MAYOR’S REPORT: View Royal shines in times of hardship

David Screech looking forward to better days ahead in 2021

By David Screech

View Royal Mayor

For local governments, 2020 has been a year full of strange twists and turns in a road never before experienced.

Who would have imagined that Community Gardens could not be opened for the season until staff determined how to manage risks? Or that we would have to close all playgrounds? Or that we would have to close public access to Town Hall? Or that many businesses in our town would struggle to remain operating? Or that our View Royal casino would be completely shuttered for months on end? The toll on all of us, and especially the vulnerable in our society, has been significant.

ALSO READ: View Royal community gardens to open to public again

It has been a year that I will be very pleased to say goodbye to.

Before we do, I would like to acknowledge the many whose efforts go into making our communities run. The challenges for municipal staff in finding new ways of working to assure the safety of themselves and of the public have been monumental. Likewise, our emergency responders, who have continued to keep our communities safe and secure, at a time where every call can be a trip into the unknown.

I offer a heartfelt thank you on behalf of council to all who have worked through this pandemic to keep our community running; not just in View Royal but throughout our region. Our broader community shines in times of hardship and that has also been true this year. From the Rapid Relief Fund to the annual Santas Anonymous campaign, there are ongoing displays of the caring and generous nature of Greater Victoria residents.

At the council level it has been a strange dynamic to be operating without members of the public in chambers with us. Live-streamed council meetings have allowed residents to ‘virtually’ attend meetings and to interact via telephone but it is still not the same as discussing issues face-to-face. I look forward to being able to welcome the public back to our meetings at some point in 2021. And, in general, I will personally be happy when I no longer have to participate in Zoom meetings but can meet in person once again.

ALSO READ: Nearly 300 new affordable housing units open in View Royal, Langford

There is no doubt that 2021 will be a brighter year and that we can hope for a slow return to normalcy. With vaccines starting to be administered in Greater Victoria there is reason for optimism. In the meantime, we must all hang in there a little while longer, no matter how hard that will be, especially over the holidays.

I wish everyone all the best over this holiday season. Please remember to follow the advice of all our public health officials and Dr. Bonnie Henry who have spent most of the year striving to keep us calm, safe and kind. You wouldn’t want to disappoint Dr. Henry, would you?

David Screech is the mayor of View Royal.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PREMIER’S MESSAGE: A year that reminded us we need to take care of each other

Just Posted

Victoria police were busy New Year’s Eve breaking up gatherings, attending to an assault and issuing a man three fines for failing to comply with COVID-19 measures. (Black Press Media file photo)
Parties, an assault and a belligerent man: Victoria police kept busy New Year’s Eve

VicPD responded to 102 calls for service Dec. 31

Demonstrators gather at the BC Legislature in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top stories in Victoria for 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Victoria News readers over the past year

Oak Bay United Church stepped back from a proposal for a rental housing development on the Granite Street property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top Oak Bay stories of 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Oak Bay News readers over the past year

Jen Rashleigh, director of partner and community engagement for Circular Farm, says the Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture, will become a community hub for agriculture. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top Peninsula stories of 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Peninsula News Review readers over the past year

Six-year-old Callaghan McLaughlin set up a joke stand in his Cadboro Bay front yard. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top Saanich stories of 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Saanich News readers over the past year

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach. (Google photo)
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

46-year-old victim recovering after incident in Qualicum Beach

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Flames shot out of a window on the fourth floor of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon. Several people were injured in the fire. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
One dead following apartment fire in Duncan New Year’s Eve

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed that one person has died following… Continue reading

Most Read