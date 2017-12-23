Preliminary designs for the CRD’s Clover Point Pump Station include an additional washroom and public gathering spaces, but a dedicated bike lane is proposed to be placed overtop of the sewage piping to run from there to Ogden Point along Dallas Road. (Illustration courtesy CRD)

Messing with Dallas Road is sacrilege for Victorians

Area resident sees the Clover Point/Dallas Road bikeway plan as an election issue in 2018

What is Victoria, exactly? While locals can perhaps debate this question ad nauseam, Victoria is objectively to the rest of the world a quaint little city located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, a paradise that may have equals but is not surpassed.

And where is Dallas Road? It is located at the southern tip of Victoria – of Vancouver Island, really – a roadway that provides visitors with breathtaking and ever-changing views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Olympic mountain range.

The breakwater at Ogden Point in recent years was fitted with railings that allow for disabled and elderly people, plus families with young children, to safely enjoy. All of these groups take advantage of the ample parking that is now available on Dallas Road that enables them to take in the spectacular views and visit the breakwater.

Our current mayor and city council seem bent on destroying the inclusive nature of Dallas Road in favour of separated bicycle lanes that are not needed. Can you imagine the sad and ironic spectacle of cyclists during the annual Ryder Hesjedal Tour de Victoria, screaming along Dallas Road and not even using a separated bicycle lane?

Rise up Victorians and say enough is enough. Muck up Pandora Avenue and Fort Street if you like. We might even hold our noses regarding the destruction of Cook Street. But you want to mess around with Dallas Road? At your peril at the ballot box in 2018.

Pick up the phone, write a letter or send an email to the mayor and council. These people clearly do not have your interests at heart.

Trevor Amon

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Reader lets imagination run wild
Next story
EDITORIAL: Publicizing hate actions painful for the media

Just Posted

Exclusive interview with Santa Claus

Jolly old St. Nick sits down with Oak Bay News

Event goers burned in James Bay church fire

Victoria Fire Department was on scene, fire extinguished by the time they arrived

Hoops for the holidays, B.C.’s best Bays host Washington State teams at UVic

Vikes Alumni Classic pits B.C.’s top-ranked teams against trio of schools from Washington

Saanich balancing rural and urban needs

2018 promises to be a busy year for the District of Saanich… Continue reading

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Woodwynn continues to defy orders

Objections to rehab facility would happen regardless of location, says Leblanc

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Publicizing hate actions painful for the media

    Targeting of local synagogues and others in Canada with hate mail a vulgar, bigoted act

  • Messing with Dallas Road is sacrilege for Victorians

    Area resident sees the Clover Point/Dallas Road bikeway plan as an election issue in 2018