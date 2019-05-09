A crowd of close to 300 protesters came out to the Windsor Pavilion in Oak Bay on May 2 to show their support for SOGI 123, a sexual orientation and gender identity resource used in B.C. schools. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

OPINION: Anti-SOGI group revels in backlash

Jenn Smith’s ‘transgender perspective’ thrives with discord

The evening started with picnics, popsicles and pop music and ended with a piercing fire alarm, Soldiers of Odin and the arrival of the Oak Bay Police and Fire Department.

Transgender speaker and political critic Jenn Smith brought his anti-SOGI event, the Erosion of Freedom, to the Windsor Pavilion May 2 and was promptly met with the unrelenting opposition of Greater Victoria’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

As he walked in, flanked by a small support staff, the bright and colourful crowd lifted its signs to the sky. “SOGI SAVES LIVES,” they chanted, repeating the phrase again and again until Smith disappeared inside the building.

But the protest didn’t stay outside. Protesters occupied the talk itself, holding hands at the front of the room with Pride flags draped over their shoulders, singing a Coast Salish warrior song. Eventually a fire alarm was pulled.

Jenn Smith’s talk was over before it started, which is exactly what he hoped for.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

The protests, tension and high emotion of the crowd was recorded and clipped into videos shared to YouTube where protesters were ‘doxed’ – their identities outed, and shamed.

Protesters lined the room where the Erosion of Freedom event was supposed to take place. They created so much noise and commotion, the event was essentially cancelled. Since then video clips of protesters have been posted on alt-right Youtube and Facebook accounts. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Smith has taken to Facebook – the place his supporters fester – to share the footage, calling protesters “free speech trampling spoiled rotten children” and the protest an “assault on freedom.”

And its true that he never got a chance to share his earth-shattering thoughts on SOGI 123 with the room, which was instead overpowered by “monsters” with noise makers and glitter rainbows on their cheeks.

In other words, the event, despite being a colossal failure at face value, has done everything Smith hoped it would.

So while his poster-making skills leave something to be desired, you can’t be fooled by the tactics of the ‘free speech’ toting caricatures that flourish in the dark caverns of the web – where the most vulnerable viewers are those with the niggling fear that something they are owed is being taken from them and their defenseless children – seemingly ready to undergo gender reassignment surgery simply at the mention of the non-binary in a school setting.

For Smith, there is power and polarization in dissension – and painting the LGBTQ+ community as a pitchfork-wielding, trigger-sensitive mob is exactly what he hopes will push people from indifference to “activism.”

And with social media, it doesn’t matter if Smith makes an impact in Greater Victoria at all. The people who actually came to listen to him talk aren’t valuable to Smith’s bizarre travelling show – it’s the sharing of bias-confirming video clips and comments that really propel his “activism.”

READ ALSO: Police respond to anti-SOGI protest in Oak Bay


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rickter Scale: Family tragedy not enough to kick the habit

Just Posted

Thirty years later, Buccaneer Days still ‘a blast’

Bob McKie has been involved with the Esquimalt festival since the 1960s

Andrew Berry’s lawyer draws comparison to Oak Bay ‘stabbing attack’ of woman earlier that year

“Nobody has been arrested or charged for it, right?’ defence lawyer asks

High of 24 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

Saanich youth among the first to meet the 2019 Tour de Rock team

Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer team launches Friday at Glanford Middle School

Early sailings full for BC Ferries between Vancouver, Victoria

Nanaimo sailings slower for Thursday morning runs

WATCH: Video captured of Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to… Continue reading

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Officials hope to resolve E&N rail dispute as court date looms

Snaw-Naw-As First Nation wants rail land back, court hearing set for May 13

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Most Read