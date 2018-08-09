BC NDP Premier John Horgan, here with Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, has rather fragile control of the legislature. A proportional representation voting system would at least prevent what one reader calls “false majorities.” Black Press file photo

Proportional representation would prevent false majorities

Gaining a majority of the popular vote is a rarity in B.C. politics

Re: Three-seat party with power

If a party can actually win a majority of the popular vote, as Gordon Campbell and the BC Liberals did in 2001, then they’ll have a majority in the legislature. Proportional representation doesn’t prevent majorities, it prevents false majorities.

The last BC Liberal ‘majority’ government was won with only 44 per cent of the vote. The last B.C. NDP ‘majority’ government was won with only 39 per cent of the vote. Those aren’t majorities. Those are parties claiming a mandate based on a flaw in our electoral system.

In the last 10 B.C. elections, nine resulted in a majority government. Disturbingly, eight of those elections had a party gain unconditional power, despite the fact that most voters wanted someone else in charge. They were false majorities.

The electoral system is broken in a way that allows false majorities to rule. Proportional representation fixes this.

Bob Warwick

Victoria

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Increased communication is a double-edged sword

Just Posted

Lisa Helps opens campaign headquarters, a ‘space for the community’

Mayor and team park office on Fort Street to support merchants hit hard by bike lane construction

Cops for Cancer fundraiser rolls on the West Shore

Cruise 4 the Kids supports kids battling cancer, pediatric research

Saanich Coun. Wergeland will not seek re-election

Leif Wergeland served on Saanich council 22 years

Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

Bowker Creek Brush Up brings art lovers to Oak Bay

The 14th annual Bowker Creek Brush-Up is Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Increased fire activity and smoke visibility in Cariboo Fire Centre

High amounts of smoke could be seen over 100 Mile House as of 5 p.m. Wednesday

Snakes rattling up trouble for wildfire crews near Keremeos

Terrain near the Snowy Mountain fire, 14 kilometres southeast of Keremeos, is home to rattlesnakes

Disaster strikes late for 10-men Whitecaps

Vancouver own goal hands Toronto FC 2-2 draw in Canadian Championship final opener

Firefighters ask public to ‘smarten up’ as they battle person-caused Nanaimo Lakes wildfire

Fire at 179 hectares and 25 per cent containment as of Wednesday evening

Wasp sting to face kills N.B. man who didn’t know he was allergic

A single wasp sting kills a 43-year-old New Brunswick man

Heroes in the sky – fighting BC wildfires from the air

With all those helicopters in the air at once, and no radio control tower equipped with radar to track them, communication becomes key in keeping pilots safe.

Woman from New Zealand dies after jumping from Highway 1 bridge

The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge in Sicamous shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8

Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if necessary

Most Read

  • Proportional representation would prevent false majorities

    Gaining a majority of the popular vote is a rarity in B.C. politics