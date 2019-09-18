(Photo courtesy of Rick Stiebel)

Rickter Scale: Downtown’s uneasy streets

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Rick Stiebel/Columnist

The bride and I were on one of our handful of trips a year into the provincial capital to get the car serviced on a sun-soaked Saturday. That almost always translates into a stop at Russell Books on Fort Street, where I do a five-minute tour of the bargain bins while Joan flits from shelf to shelf for the next half hour to peruse her favourite topics.

I waited outside because that’s how I’ve been trained, and watched the bustling blur of people going about whatever it was they were up to.

Shoppers of all ages with bags in hand or slung across their shoulders sidled by while others enjoyed a coffee or snack on the brightly-coloured blocks that serve as picnic tables where parking spaces used to be. Parents navigated their way through the crowd with collections of kidlets in tow in a scene that looked like it was lifted from the pages of a tourist’s brochure.

A thirty-something fellow parked on a sleeping bag greeted everyone with a pleasant hello between pulls from the beer can he half-concealed under his jacket. He was seated beside a bicycle worth more than my car that he explained he was watching for a friend to anyone who commented on the shiny ride.

READ MORE: Rickter Scale

Unfortunately for everyone on the block, however, any trace of warm and fuzzies were flushed down the sewer the instant the owner of the bike returned.

His extreme level of agitation pierced the peace and quiet with every manic lurch forward. He paused only long enough to drain the beer he grabbed from the knapsack on his bike before launching a tirade of F-bombs between outbursts aimed at targets defined by gender, race, lifestyle and nationality.

People in the crowd who paused to see what was going on had to decide between scurrying by or stepping into traffic to avoid the wrath that raged around him while those eating sandwiches hurried to gobble the last bite.

His determination to let everyone within screaming distance know the reason he was bent out of shape was apparently based on the service he received at the bank. He yanked his wallet out of his back pocket and waved six crisp one hundred dollar bills around like a knife, leaving the puzzling impression that despite his rage, his transaction had been somewhat successful. The best anyone could determine was that he believed the purported lesbian of foreign persuasion that served him was as offensive as the American tourists in front of him in the lineup.

I considered calling the police, but it seemed like a case of too little too late at that point because by then his friend was doing an admirable job of calming him down.

Although this event unfolded last summer, it underlines the wild card that comes into play too often a part of any trio into downtown Victoria at any time of day or night. And it’s not going away any time soon when you factor in the odds of a timely police response. I wouldn’t bet on it, considering council’s hacksaw attack on a policing budget that’s crippled the ability to enforce laws like drinking in public or causing a disturbance.

Rick Stiebel is a semi-retired local journalist.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: City’s failure to enforce parking requirements for bikes is seriously disappointing

Just Posted

VicPD arrests man allegedly armed with knife near Royal Jubilee Hospital

Man was arrested without incident

Saanich brings Uptown-Douglas Corridor draft plan to the public

Feedback from residents will help finalize the plan

Lane closures in effect on Island Highway in View Royal

Expect delays on Island Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Truck involved in Malahat crash had no insurance

Driver faces charges of driving without due care and attention, no insurance for Monday’s crash

Rickter Scale: Downtown’s uneasy streets

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Sealand was much more than killer whales, says ex-employee

Former Sealasd trainer revisits Sealand of the Pacific in talk

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Break out the tiki torches: Open fires allowed again in B.C.’s coastal region

All open fires allowed effective at noon on Sept. 18

UPDATED: Hundreds gather to reflect and remember UVic students killed in bus crash

Campus community invited to reflect, support one another

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Most Read