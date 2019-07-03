(Pexels photo)

Rickter Scale: Thanks for the memory muscle

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Rick Stiebel/Columnist

Riverside four, one, oh, seven, seven.

That was our home phone number, the first one I memorized growing up in Ville St. Laurent, an exploding suburb of formerly farmland outside of Montreal and truth be told, far removed from any views of a river.

Folks back then had at least a dozen numbers memorized before they turned 10, mostly a collection of frequently called friends. The total expanded like a Slinky sliding down a long flight of stairs with each passing year, until you went off to work and had to deposit another whack of numbers to the memory bank. I wish I could call Mike’s Submarines, who delivered the goods to your door long before any marketing geniuses came up with the concept of Skip the Dishes. Antonio’s Pizza, where all dressed meant pepperoni, mushroom and green pepper, was another frequent flyer that I wish was still just a dial away. I called my mother from Expo 67 the first time I used a push button phone, and she was equally amazed by the new technology. Those who remember the archaic black rotary versions still hold a grudge against phone numbers that contained eights, nines and zeros.

READ MORE: Rickter Scale

There were conservatively at least 50 numbers that didn’t require perusing a five-pound phone book by the time I moved to Victoria, so I had to stretch my memory muscle a little more to accommodate a slate of new digits.

Fast forward to the age of the iPhone, and I’ll wager you would have a hard time rounding up anyone under 20 years of age capable of rattling off three numbers they tap into regularly without checking their screen. Whether that’s a good thing or a sad reflection of the state of education is open to debate. There’s an argument to be made, however, that the shift from memory function in school has created kids that can no longer do basic math without a calculator. Put that to the test next time you’re using that old-fashioned method of paying with cash at the counter. If your total is $11.15, hand the clerk a $20 bill, a toonie and a quarter let the games begin.

I am, however, a little jealous of youngsters who have grown up with the world at their fingertips thanks to a machine they can cradle in the palm of their hand. Anyone who survived the living hell before TV remote controls can relate. Still haven’t purchased a portable phone yet, much to the chagrin of my friend, George, who berates me regularly about it whenever he wants to send a text. My reluctance is steeped in a fear of technology dating back to 1991, when I was outed on the first day of journalism school as the only one in my class who had never worked on a computer. Former colleagues referred to me as the “Fred Flintstone of the computer age” whenever I pulled out my Blackberry, a piece of paper containing their cell numbers that I still keep folded in my wallet. It has George’s number as well, in case I ever need to text him to say I just bought a cell phone.

Rick Stiebel is a semi-retired local journalist.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MP REPORT: Action needed to tackle climate emergency

Just Posted

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for Victoria woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Dozens of performances start today in Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival

The five-day festival has a jam-packed schedule and four stages

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

Island View Nursery under quarantine after single plant found with infected spores

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

Saanich police car involved in crash at Cloverdale and Oak

No injuries reported; one tow truck called

VIDEO: Surrendered pugs and French bulldogs under SPCA care

Animals are part of a large surrender by a Vancouver Island breeder; some ready for adoption soon

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

Most Read