Too much attention on COVID-19

While government battle deadly virus, other health conditions ignored, says letter-writer

Who else is bothered by the excessive attention being paid to COVID-19? Much of it is driven by the media, creating out-of-hand hysteria and leading to such foolish acts such as buying reams of toilet paper.

In B.C., as of March 11, one person had died, a man in his 80s with existing health problems. I understand why officials want to contain the virus which, as yet, has no vaccine.

ALSO READ: First presumptive COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

But let’s not lose sight of ongoing tragic deaths related to mental health and addictions. In early March the bodies of two South Island men were found. One man had “mental-health concerns” and another’s death was “not suspicious.” As well, a third man was reported missing. His family was concerned for his safety. These are heartbreaking stories, much sadder than people stuck on cruise ships.

In Canada, about 11 people die each day by suicide. Annually, that’s about 4,000 deaths. It is the leading cause of death for those aged 15 to 34. In B.C., about three people die each day of a drug overdose. Influenza, of various strains, kills about 3,500 Canadians each year.

ALSO READ: Keep calm and wash your hands: Pharmacist’s tips on coronavirus prevention

While untold, taxpayer resources are being injected into COVID-19, let’s not ignore health conditions, such as suicide and addictions, that strike down people in the prime of life.

Shannon Moneo

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

Just Posted

International salmon research expedition sets sail for Alaska from Victoria

Salmon survival and marine ecology focus of 25-day Gulf of Alaska cruise

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps responds to Island’s first case of COVID-19

First Vancouver Island case announced Wednesday by province

Victoria Police seek to identify two men who stole a mobility scooter

The theft happened on March 8 near Pandora Avenue

First presumptive COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Royal Roads receives federal funding to study misinformation surrounding COVID-19

Royal Roads University will partner with Ryerson University in a two-year study

VIDEO: Mayor Fred Haynes gets pied in the face and more

Watch a selection of our top features for March 11

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Canadian firm starts US prep work for Keystone XL pipeline

Opponents await a judge’s ruling on their request to block any work

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Most Read