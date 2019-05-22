PHOTOS: Snap a one-of-a-kind picture of wildlife and enter to win a trip to Yukon

The Greater Vancouver Zoo, BC Photo by Cameron Knowles
Gibson’s, BC Photo by Kendle McLennan
Abbotsford BC, Photo by Paul Kendall
Roberts Creek, BC Photo by Marty Celmens
Port McNeil, BC Photo By Kendle McLennan
West Coast, BC Photo by Dave Talling

Photographers from all across the West Coast are sharing their best moments among diverse wildlife.

Chipmunks posing amongst Alberta’s mountains, strolling grizzlies, and resting foxes are some of the thousands of submissions for the wildlife category in the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest.

The top outstanding photos will be eligible for a selection of prizes.

This year offers a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

READ MORE: Explore the best of the West Coast and enter to win with London Drugs

Submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, mobile entry, love where you live, and festivals and events.

To enter, click here.


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Explore the best of the West Coast and enter to win with London Drugs

Just Posted

Victoria Police host Faith-Based Safety Forum in light of recent religious attacks

More than 35 faith-based leaders voice concerns, air questions

Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard to practice oil spill response in Victoria waters

A three-hour drill will happen on May 23

Still barriers to abortion access on Vancouver Island

Experts say transportation, support, doctors can be barriers to accessing abortion

Central Saanich Thrifty’s gets glowing reviews for its Sensory Friendly shopping

Lights dimmed, music killed for an hour once a week

Oak Bay dog walk benefits guide dogs

Two more walks set for Sunday in Victoria and Colwood

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Most Read