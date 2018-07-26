2018 a season of titles for Bays U13 girls

Bays United Current went undefeated at provincials

Love of sport and ultimate teammanship propelled the Bays United Under 13 Gold girls team to five championships this season. The Bays United Current won its league title, league cup, Island cup, Coastal Cup “B” and BC “B” Provincial Cup.

“They’re a fantastic bunch of athletes but they’re also a fantastic bunch of kids and they play like a team and appreciate each other,” says Jackie Cunningham, who coaches the team alongside Damon Henry. “They are an awesome bunch of humans. They’ve been a great bunch to work with.”

The Bays United club draws players from Saanich, Victoria and Oak Bay, meaning the young athletes attend a variety of schools, but they’re also active alongside each other in myriad other sports.

“They’re really amazing multi-sport athletes so they’ve played a lot of other sports together,” Cunningham says. Three recently returned from the BC Summer Games with silver medals in basketball.

They’ve also just hit the age in soccer where league-winning play leads to a playoff format, which meant title after title for the Current this season.

“This is the first year they play for these type of championships,” Cunningham says. “At the beginning of the year we sat down … we talked about team goals. They knew what they wanted to do from the get go and one of those was to get to the provincial championship in Kamloops.”

They swept play during the July 4-8 provincial tournament winning 5-1 over Prince George Timberwolves, defeating Coastal FC Royal 4-1 then heading into the final, a rematch of the Coastal Cup Final with North Shore Avalanche.

“We played really well. The kids, everything came together, you could see it just clicking and they had a great tournament,” Cunningham says.

The rematch Current versus Avalanche proved even stronger at provincials. The Current eked out a 2-1 overtime win in the Cup, a game where team members were again, returning from basketball, field hockey and volleyball tournaments and provincials.

They won 4-0 to clinch the provincial title.

*****

Bays United U18 girls also earned a berth at the provincial competition in Kamloops. Losing to Pinnacles FC and Nelson, missing the podium.

 

EMAILADDRESS
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Just Posted

2018 a season of titles for Bays U13 girls

Bays United Current went undefeated at provincials

Two Victoria harbourfront parks to be off limits for overnight campers

Committee approves removal of Reeson, Quadra parks, adds funding for clean-up duties

UPDATED: Sexual assault charges laid against Victoria care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Saanich faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Oak Bay Arts and Culture Week expands to a fortnight

Free festival from Aug. 9 to 23 highlights cultural vibrancy

Sooke council forces issue on dog leash edict from CRD

11 regional parks under new rules

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

VIDEO: Superstar Eric Church comes to Sunfest Country Music Festival

Lake Cowichan’s Laketown Ranch is the place to be for country music and fun on the long weekend

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Vancouver Island woman wakes to find man allegedly breaking into home

It didn’t take long before Cowichan Valley folks were telling their neighbours about scary incident

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read