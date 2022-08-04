3 Greater Victoria golf courses named among top 100 in Canada

Three Greater Victoria golf clubs have been named among the top 100 in Canada by Scoregolf.com, with the Victoria Golf Club ranked highest at number 17. (Victoria Golf Club/Facebook)

Victoria is known as a golf destination for Canadians looking to hit the links year-round, and three courses in the region have been listed by Scoregolf.com among their 2022 Top 100 courses in Canada.

The private Victoria Golf Club earned the highest spot among the region’s courses at number 17 on the list, and was third highest amongst the 19 B.C. courses in the top 100. Vancouver’s Capilano was at number 6, while Sagebrush in Merritt was ranked 13. The Victoria cub sat just above Greywolf (18) in Panorama and Shaughnessy (19) in Vancouver.

Founded in 1893, Victoria Golf Club is the oldest 18-hole golf course in Canada still in its original location and the second oldest in North America. Its current course, designed in 1925 by A.V. Macan, is known for its Pacific Ocean views from much of the front nine and is considered by some to be the “Pebble Beach of Canada.”

Royal Colwood was the second-highest Greater Victoria club on the list, coming in at number 49, and was also designed by A.V. Macan in 1913.

Bear Mountain’s public Valley course rounds out the region’s showing in the rankings, sitting at number 82 with its course designed by Jack and Steve Nicklaus in 2008.

Sitting in the top spot out of all of the country’s 2,300 courses in the ranking is Cabot Cliffs in Inverness N.S., which was designed in 2015 by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria’s top hikes – as voted by you

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

GolfGreater Victoria