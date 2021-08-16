FILE – A worker cleans a door handle at B.C. Place stadium, where Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps play their home games, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

3 Whitecaps academy players assaulted in alleged ‘racially motivated attack’

One suspect was arrested, one player was sent to hospital

Three members of the Vancouver Whitecaps academy were assaulted in what is believed to be a “racially motivated attack.”

According to the football club, the alleged attack happened at an outdoor gathering on Saturday (Aug. 14) evening. One player is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Whitecaps said that one suspect was arrested at the time of the attack and Burnaby RCMP are investigating.

“Enough is enough. We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate. Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community,” the club said in a statement.

“We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible.”

Vancouver Whitecaps

