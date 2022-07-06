(File photo)

(File photo)

B.C. commits $500K to address abuse in amateur sport

Funding will go toward viaSport’s Play Safe B.C. program

B.C. is stepping up to the plate and providing $500,000 towards programs to end abuse in amateur sports.

The funding will be directed to viaSport’s Play Safe B.C. program that addresses harassment, abuse, discrimination and other negative behaviours in amateur sports.

Work has been underway for the last few years to address negative behaviours.

All provincially funded sport organizations have adopted the B.C. Universal Code of Conduct, which sets out mandatory and prohibited behaviours for B.C amateur sport, almost 1,000 leaders and board members in amateur sport organizations have completed Commit to Kids training, a course by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection that aims to safeguard kids from sexual abuse, and 200 B.C. sport organizations have committed to the Coaching Association of Canada’s Responsible Coaching Movement pledge.

“Everyone has the right to be safe and to play in an environment free of harassment, abuse and discrimination. I believe in the transformative power of sport,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Through our partnership with viaSport, we are responding to a call to action, and we are committed to leading the way to safer sport experiences with the new B.C. Play Safe initiative that empowers the sport community to better recognize and prevent abuse.”

The province is also promoting the Canadian Sport Helpline (1-888-83SPORT), a federal referral service for victims or witnesses of harassment, abuse or discrimination in sport.

ViaSport said the new funding will go toward continuing their education and awareness programs to ensure all athletes, coaches, officials, parents and bystanders understand and recognize maltreatment and know what to do if they encounter or witness it. Leaders of sports organizations will also be offered skills training and resources to deliver safer sports experiences.

READ MORE: Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sports

Previous story
Despite lack of local track, Peninsula Track and Field Club running strong

Just Posted

Officials put shovels in the ground at 874 Fleming St. in Esquimalt, the future site of a 137-unit affordable housing project. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: $22 million affordable housing build in the works for Esquimalt

Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, 22-year-olds from Duncan, have been identified by police as the suspects killed during an exchange of gunfire June 28 at a bank in Saanich. (Courtesy of BC RCMP)
Motive for Saanich bank shooting by Duncan brothers may never be known: criminologist

A rendering for the 12-storey condominium that’s proposed for the northwest corner of Esquimalt Road and Nelson Street. (Courtesy of Aquila Pacific/Casola Koppe Architects)
12-storey Esquimalt condo proposal aims to fill ownership gap

Members of Canada’s national rowing program gather for a photo with federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge (centre, in pants), following a funding announcement July 5 benefiting grassroots rowing programs and the new national team training facility in the Cowichan Valley. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Rowing community on Vancouver Island welcomes restart funding