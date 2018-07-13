BC Rowing championships underway this weekend at Elk Lake

Youth heats kicked off the regatta on Friday

Ian Rogers and Ethan Watchorn of Nanaimo finish third in the U19 junior division of the B.C. Championships at Elk Lake on Friday, July 13. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Victoria City Rowing Club is hosting the the BC Championships Challenge-West Regatta all weekend at Elk Lake starting Friday.

The event draws 500 crews and more than 600 individual athletes as young as 11 to over 70-plus from BC, Alberta and the US Pacific North West. The regatta is a tune-up for those heading to the World Rowing Junior Championships, World Rowing Championships, U21 Canadian Trans-Tasman Series and the Canadian Royal Henley Regatta.

Races started 11 a.m. on Friday and restart at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Categories include men’s and women’s junior U19, U17, and U15, as well as open and masters.

Crews race a 1,865-metre-long, six-lane wide course in time trials, heats, semifinals and finals. BC Champions will be awarded after their final race.

Find live results here.

For more information visi vcrc.bc.ca.