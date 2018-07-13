Ian Rogers and Ethan Watchorn of Nanaimo finish third in the U19 junior division of the B.C. Championships at Elk Lake on Friday, July 13. Travis Paterson/News Staff

BC Rowing championships underway this weekend at Elk Lake

Youth heats kicked off the regatta on Friday

Victoria City Rowing Club is hosting the the BC Championships Challenge-West Regatta all weekend at Elk Lake starting Friday.

The event draws 500 crews and more than 600 individual athletes as young as 11 to over 70-plus from BC, Alberta and the US Pacific North West. The regatta is a tune-up for those heading to the World Rowing Junior Championships, World Rowing Championships, U21 Canadian Trans-Tasman Series and the Canadian Royal Henley Regatta.

Races started 11 a.m. on Friday and restart at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Categories include men’s and women’s junior U19, U17, and U15, as well as open and masters.

Crews race a 1,865-metre-long, six-lane wide course in time trials, heats, semifinals and finals. BC Champions will be awarded after their final race.

Find live results here.

For more information visi vcrc.bc.ca.

 

