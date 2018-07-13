BC Rowing championships underway this weekend at Elk Lake

Victoria City Rowing Club is hosting the the BC Championships Challenge-West Regatta all weekend at Elk Lake starting Friday.
The event draws 500 crews and more than 600 individual athletes as young as 11 to over 70-plus from BC, Alberta and the US Pacific North West. The regatta is a tune-up for those heading to the World Rowing Junior Championships, World Rowing Championships, U21 Canadian Trans-Tasman Series and the Canadian Royal Henley Regatta.
Races started 11 a.m. on Friday and restart at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Categories include men’s and women’s junior U19, U17, and U15, as well as open and masters.
Crews race a 1,865-metre-long, six-lane wide course in time trials, heats, semifinals and finals. BC Champions will be awarded after their final race.
For more information visi vcrc.bc.ca.