Belmont grad captures bronze on the beach

Gracie May (left), along with teammate Sara Ostojic, won bronze medals in the U-18 competition at the National Beach Volleyball Championships in Toronto. (Photo contributed)

Another volleyball tournament, another medal for Belmont grad Gracie May.

May and her partner, Vancouverite Sara Ostojic, earned a bronze medal at the U-18 National Beach Volleyball Tournament, held Aug. 17-18 at Ashbridge’s Bay in Toronto. May captured medals at provincial and national volleyball tournaments in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Representing B.C., May and Ostojic defeated an Alberta team in straight sets by scores of 21-17 and 23-21 for the bronze. The pair finished the tournament with a record of six wins and two losses, both defeats coming in the gold and silver medal games, said Mike Toakley, coach of Belmont Secondary School’s senior girls’ volleyball team.

“It took a late comeback in the second set of the bronze medal game to seal the deal, with some clutch serving from Gracie and two huge blocks from Sara,” Toakley said.

It’s been a busy summer for the two players who have represented B.C. in tournaments in California and B.C., Toakley noted.

May has captured medals at provincial and national volleyball tournaments in 2015, 2017 and 2018. A key member of Belmont teams that won consecutive B.C. high school AAAA championships in 2016 and 2017, May is preparing for her first season at Camosun College, where she will join her older sister, Hannah. Belmont graduates Olivia Godek and Taylee Pomponio are set to attend Camosun as well. Savannah Purdy will attend Trinity Western University and Jocelyn Sherman is headed for Simon Fraser University.

